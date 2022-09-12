Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) went up by 26.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s stock price has collected -25.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHPH) Right Now?

SHPH currently public float of 4.86M. Today, the average trading volume of SHPH was 7.17M shares.

SHPH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.57% for SHPH stocks with a simple moving average of 15.57% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.27% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -25.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.