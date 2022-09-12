Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went down by -7.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s stock price has collected 16.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.33, which is $10.32 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 106.14M and currently shorts hold a 17.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 1.16M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stocks went up by 16.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.33% and a quarterly performance of 85.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.39% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 23.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

RLAY Trading at 37.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +47.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.42. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Murcko Mark, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Sep 08. After this action, Murcko Mark now owns 996,952 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $748,750 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 26,257 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 52,218 shares at $787,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7464.74 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12012.94. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 40.14.