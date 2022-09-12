Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) went up by 7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s stock price has collected 9.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/05/22 that Atlassian Stock Jumps as Results Blow Past Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $324.45, which is $64.62 above the current price. TEAM currently public float of 35.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.82M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went up by 9.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.53% and a quarterly performance of 32.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Atlassian Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $257 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $279. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TEAM, setting the target price at $430 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.95. In addition, Atlassian Corporation Plc saw -32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation Plc stands at -21.91. Equity return is now at value -334.20, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.