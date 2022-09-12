New Gold Inc. (NGD) Just Got Our Attention

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) went up by 13.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected 24.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX :NGD) Right Now?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.18, which is $0.3 above the current price. NGD currently public float of 680.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGD was 3.93M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stocks went up by 24.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.52% and a quarterly performance of -39.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for New Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.67% for NGD stocks with a simple moving average of -42.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGD reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1.75. The rating they have provided for NGD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

NGD Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7029. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -47.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.13 for the present operating margin

+21.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at +18.78. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.