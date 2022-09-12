Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 1.07.

UMC currently public float of 2.25B and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 8.80M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went down by -0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly performance of -19.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.92% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.69% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw -40.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.