Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went up by 16.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PETZ currently public float of 2.62M and currently shorts hold a 20.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 3.61M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went down by -1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.34% and a quarterly performance of -21.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.03% for TDH Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.25% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of -78.52% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at 58.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares surge +46.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw -94.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-370.11 for the present operating margin

-1.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc. stands at -560.52. Equity return is now at value -192.10, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.