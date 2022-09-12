Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) went down by -11.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock price has collected -14.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ :LLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLL is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for JX Luxventure Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LLL currently public float of 3.77M and currently shorts hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLL was 759.38K shares.

LLL’s Market Performance

LLL stocks went down by -14.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.70% and a quarterly performance of -35.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for JX Luxventure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.30% for LLL stocks with a simple moving average of -48.13% for the last 200 days.

LLL Trading at -20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares sank -25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLL fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2749. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -54.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.47 for the present operating margin

+1.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -63.08. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -68.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.