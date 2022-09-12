LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected 39.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LFST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LifeStance Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.83, which is -$0.43 below the current price. LFST currently public float of 318.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFST was 766.19K shares.

LFST’s Market Performance

LFST stocks went up by 39.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.43% and a quarterly performance of 29.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for LifeStance Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.02% for LFST stocks with a simple moving average of 15.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to LFST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at 39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.10%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +39.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw -3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Gouk Warren, who sale 51,672 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Sep 08. After this action, Gouk Warren now owns 6,058,627 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $465,565 using the latest closing price.

Gouk Warren, the Chief Administrative Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 34,449 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Gouk Warren is holding 6,110,299 shares at $241,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -46.02. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.