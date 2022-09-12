Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) Just Got Our Attention

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ:JZ) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.01. The company’s stock price has collected -29.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ :JZ) Right Now?

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ:JZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.14 x from its present earnings ratio.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of JZ was 6.69M shares.

JZ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.33% for JZ stocks with a simple moving average of -44.33% for the last 200 days.

JZ Trading at -44.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZ fell by -29.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Jianzhi Education Technology Gr saw -79.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.