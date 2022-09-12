Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) went down by -13.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.45. The company’s stock price has collected 49.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RUBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUBY is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.83, which is $5.58 above the current price. RUBY currently public float of 84.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUBY was 2.47M shares.

RUBY’s Market Performance

RUBY stocks went up by 49.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.90% and a quarterly performance of -3.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.24% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.90% for RUBY stocks with a simple moving average of -74.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUBY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RUBY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RUBY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RUBY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at 40.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.87%, as shares surge +47.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY rose by +49.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8074. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw -88.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from Appelhans Dannielle, who sale 5,737 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 10. After this action, Appelhans Dannielle now owns 6,763 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,590 using the latest closing price.

Epstein David R, the Director of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Epstein David R is holding 4,720,012 shares at $43,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

Equity return is now at value -126.80, with -68.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.