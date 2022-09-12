Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/08/22 that Yellen says Biden’s climate law helps put Putin in his place

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $120.76, which is $38.6 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.61B and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 83.59M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.73% and a quarterly performance of -13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of -20.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $122 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

AMD Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.63. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -40.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Bergman Rick, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $92.39 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bergman Rick now owns 161,232 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $277,170 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the Chairman, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $100.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 2,926,985 shares at $12,502,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.