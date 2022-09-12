Is Quhuo Limited (QH) a Keeper?

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.40. The company’s stock price has collected -24.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ :QH) Right Now?

QH currently public float of 3.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QH was 84.88K shares.

QH’s Market Performance

QH stocks went down by -24.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.13% and a quarterly performance of -42.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.19% for Quhuo Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.44% for QH stocks with a simple moving average of -57.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at -28.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares sank -39.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH fell by -24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw -75.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+7.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at +0.13. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Quhuo Limited (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 20.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.67. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 2.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.