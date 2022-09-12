InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) went up by 24.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.25. The company’s stock price has collected 44.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $8.98 above the current price. INM currently public float of 0.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INM was 45.96K shares.

INM’s Market Performance

INM stocks went up by 44.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.57% and a quarterly performance of -33.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.12% for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.75% for INM stocks with a simple moving average of -49.22% for the last 200 days.

INM Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.55%, as shares surge +10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +44.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -66.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INM starting from ADAMS ERIC A, who purchase 14,160 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Apr 14. After this action, ADAMS ERIC A now owns 59,003 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,659 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS ERIC A, the President & CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 8,560 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ADAMS ERIC A is holding 44,843 shares at $7,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

The total capital return value is set at -146.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.17.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 141.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.