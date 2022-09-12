Here’s Our Rant About ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went down by -10.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALJJ) Right Now?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALJJ currently public float of 15.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 133.03K shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.62% and a quarterly performance of -23.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.09% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of -20.17% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at -14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares sank -19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6695. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALJJ starting from Montgomery William, who purchase 326 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Sep 08. After this action, Montgomery William now owns 466,171 shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., valued at $518 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William, the 10% Owner of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Montgomery William is holding 465,845 shares at $77,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+15.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stands at -0.81. Equity return is now at value 334.90, with 69.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.