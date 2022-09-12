Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Just Got Our Attention

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.84. The company’s stock price has collected 8.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Have Solar Stocks Come Too Far Too Fast? Enphase Has, Says Guggenheim.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 215.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $289.88, which is -$26.71 below the current price. ENPH currently public float of 132.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.30M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 8.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.81% and a quarterly performance of 52.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 55.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $292. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENPH, setting the target price at $281 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.10. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 67.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 82,835 shares at the price of $301.02 back on Sep 09. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,131,216 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $24,934,670 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 5,369 shares at $293.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 92,902 shares at $1,573,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.