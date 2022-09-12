Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Just Got Our Attention

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 11.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.19, which is $1.05 above the current price. DNN currently public float of 810.21M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.49M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 11.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.85% and a quarterly performance of 16.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.84% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2530. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.