Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went up by 9.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.42, which is $0.45 above the current price. SID currently public float of 716.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 6.00M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.11% and a quarterly performance of -29.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -31.92% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.