Can Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Remain Competitive?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE :GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Gold Fields Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.87, which is $5.37 above the current price. GFI currently public float of 891.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFI was 7.88M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI stocks went up by 8.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.62% and a quarterly performance of -9.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Gold Fields Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.16% for GFI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.30 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

GFI Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw -23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.51 for the present operating margin

+41.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +18.81. The total capital return value is set at 25.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.00.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 37.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.30. Total debt to assets is 20.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.