Can Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Remain Competitive?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781250.00. CEI currently public float of 452.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 21.40M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.51% and a quarterly performance of -42.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.50% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.99% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3506. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -61.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1354.20 for the present operating margin

+63.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -42289.60. Equity return is now at value 393.80, with -763.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.