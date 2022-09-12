Buy or Sell Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 10.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 4.51M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.94% and a quarterly performance of 10.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.50% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.30% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

PGY Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares sank -45.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -2.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.