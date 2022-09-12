Home  »  Trending   »  Buy or Sell Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Stock Now ...

Buy or Sell Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) went down by -10.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $656.54. The company’s stock price has collected -84.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ :ATXG) Right Now?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1172.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Addentax Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATXG currently public float of 24.66M. Today, the average trading volume of ATXG was 7.16M shares.

ATXG’s Market Performance

ATXG stocks went down by -84.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -94.02% and a quarterly performance of -88.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 87.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 412.39% for Addentax Group Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -94.34% for ATXG stocks with a simple moving average of -89.63% for the last 200 days.

ATXG Trading at -93.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 412.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 87.52%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG fell by -84.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -0.45 for the present operating margin
  • +16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

