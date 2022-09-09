Why ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 176.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s stock price has collected 121.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PIXY currently public float of 15.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 73.08K shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went up by 121.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.57% and a quarterly performance of 13.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 77.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.00% for ShiftPixy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.34% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -48.23% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at 37.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 77.34%, as shares surge +56.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +121.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.26. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -73.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.76 for the present operating margin

-0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -116.85. Equity return is now at value -70.20, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.