Why BRF S.A. (BRFS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.97, which is $0.29 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 722.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.76M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 4.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.