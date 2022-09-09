We Analyzed the Future Direction of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC), Here is What We Found

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) went down by -16.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected -23.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE :VHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VHC is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VirnetX Holding Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00. VHC currently public float of 63.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VHC was 451.19K shares.

VHC’s Market Performance

VHC stocks went down by -23.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.00% and a quarterly performance of 6.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for VirnetX Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.89% for VHC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC fell by -23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9485. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corp, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140497.14 for the present operating margin

+26040.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corp stands at -122631.43. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 166.01.