We Analyzed the Future Direction of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), Here is What We Found

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s stock price has collected -4.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ :PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.64.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.54, which is $6.29 above the current price. PLYA currently public float of 131.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 1.14M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went down by -4.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.84% and a quarterly performance of -32.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.67% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of -19.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $11 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PLYA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw -21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 22. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 2,794,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $140,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 60,000 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,814,033 shares at $433,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+22.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at -16.77. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.