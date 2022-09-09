Wall Street Pummels Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) After Recent Earnings Report

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE :BFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Butterfly Network Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $0.72 above the current price. BFLY currently public float of 144.55M and currently shorts hold a 13.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BFLY was 2.60M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.17% and a quarterly performance of 72.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.17% for Butterfly Network Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.04% for BFLY stocks with a simple moving average of 24.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

BFLY Trading at 23.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Shahida Darius, who sale 16,069 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Jun 21. After this action, Shahida Darius now owns 676,932 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $51,099 using the latest closing price.

Shahida Darius, the Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 16,430 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Shahida Darius is holding 635,721 shares at $88,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-299.42 for the present operating margin

+24.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -51.80. Equity return is now at value -25.70, with -20.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.27.