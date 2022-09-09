Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE :VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRT is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.61, which is $1.86 above the current price. VRT currently public float of 326.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRT was 3.86M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stocks went up by 6.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.58% and a quarterly performance of 11.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Vertiv Holdings Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for VRT stocks with a simple moving average of -20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to VRT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

VRT Trading at 11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.26. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw -51.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from Fallon David Joseph, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Mar 18. After this action, Fallon David Joseph now owns 220,679 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $175,110 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Patrick R., the ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions of Vertiv Holdings Co, purchase 15,000 shares at $12.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Johnson Patrick R. is holding 167,912 shares at $185,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +2.39. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.