Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) went down by -7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.39. The company’s stock price has collected -13.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Verint Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.75, which is $20.54 above the current price. VRNT currently public float of 62.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNT was 441.06K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT stocks went down by -13.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.13% and a quarterly performance of -15.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Verint Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.18% for VRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.39. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from FANTE PETER, who sale 6,289 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Jul 07. After this action, FANTE PETER now owns 46,417 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $272,817 using the latest closing price.

EGAN JOHN R, the Director of Verint Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $41.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that EGAN JOHN R is holding 36,407 shares at $415,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+62.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +1.65. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.