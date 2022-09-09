Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that GoodRx Had Good News. Why the Stock’s Rally Faded.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.86, which is $3.41 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 77.79M and currently shorts hold a 19.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 3.29M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.29% and a quarterly performance of -10.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for GoodRx Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -62.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GDRX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

GDRX Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -80.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Slutsky Andrew, who sale 35,829 shares at the price of $32.40 back on Jan 03. After this action, Slutsky Andrew now owns 2,884,529 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $1,160,796 using the latest closing price.

Idea Men, LLC, the 10% Owner of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 2,600 shares at $33.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Idea Men, LLC is holding 0 shares at $85,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+89.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -3.39. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.42.