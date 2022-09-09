Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock price has collected -7.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Meta Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

MMAT currently public float of 270.74M and currently shorts hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAT was 5.98M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stocks went down by -7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.80% and a quarterly performance of -53.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.54% for MMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -53.14% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8524. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -67.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,158,907 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $40,320 using the latest closing price.

Welch Thomas Gordon, the 10% Owner of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Welch Thomas Gordon is holding 2,450,243 shares at $44,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.