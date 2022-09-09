Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went down by -12.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ :TPIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for TPI Composites Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.07, which is $3.54 above the current price. TPIC currently public float of 35.68M and currently shorts hold a 12.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 642.82K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.96% and a quarterly performance of 22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for TPI Composites Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.86% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TPIC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

TPIC Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -32.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 26.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from BAM Partners Trust, who sale 2,512 shares at the price of $18.59 back on Aug 31. After this action, BAM Partners Trust now owns 81,623 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $46,698 using the latest closing price.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc., sale 2,512 shares at $18.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC is holding 81,623 shares at $46,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.69 for the present operating margin

-2.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -9.21. Equity return is now at value -136.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.