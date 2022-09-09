Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) went up by 10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.03. The company’s stock price has collected -16.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :JZXN) Right Now?

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 91.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JZXN currently public float of 8.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JZXN was 155.61K shares.

JZXN’s Market Performance

JZXN stocks went down by -16.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.03% and a quarterly performance of -40.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for JZXN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.44% for the last 200 days.

JZXN Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZXN fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7153. In addition, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. saw -56.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JZXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.81 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. stands at +8.53. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.