Is Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) a Keeper?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s stock price has collected -4.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.29, which is $23.19 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 68.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.80M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went down by -4.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.96% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 24.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.36. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 57.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 58.60, with 37.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.