Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) went down by -9.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -17.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE :SLVM) Right Now?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.48 x from its present earnings ratio.

SLVM currently public float of 39.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLVM was 598.00K shares.

SLVM’s Market Performance

SLVM stocks went down by -17.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.50% and a quarterly performance of -26.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Sylvamo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.75% for SLVM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLVM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLVM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLVM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $43 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLVM reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for SLVM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

SLVM Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLVM fell by -17.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.59. In addition, Sylvamo Corporation saw 30.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLVM starting from INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who sale 4,132,000 shares at the price of $34.75 back on Apr 21. After this action, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ now owns 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo Corporation, valued at $143,587,000 using the latest closing price.

Ribieras JeanMichel, the Chairman and CEO of Sylvamo Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $31.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Ribieras JeanMichel is holding 117,923 shares at $310,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLVM

Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.