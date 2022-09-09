Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.16. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/22 that Online Jeweler Blue Nile to Go Public Via SPAC Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ :MUDS) Right Now?

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MUDS currently public float of 31.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUDS was 144.73K shares.

MUDS’s Market Performance

MUDS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.09% for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for MUDS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

MUDS Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUDS rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUDS

Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 36.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.