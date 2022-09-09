Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Kellogg Company (K)

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Kellogg Expects Higher Sales. Americans Are Eating More Cereal.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.61, which is $2.09 above the current price. K currently public float of 315.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.51M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.59% and a quarterly performance of 4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $74 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to K, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

K Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.60. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from AMAYA NICOLAS, who sale 4,065 shares at the price of $74.16 back on Aug 30. After this action, AMAYA NICOLAS now owns 12,218 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $301,460 using the latest closing price.

BANATI AMIT, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Kellogg Company, sale 6,960 shares at $74.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BANATI AMIT is holding 52,772 shares at $515,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +10.49. Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.