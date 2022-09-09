Here’s Our Rant About Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.02. The company’s stock price has collected 1.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CURV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Torrid Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.64, which is $1.25 above the current price. CURV currently public float of 93.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURV was 515.50K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV stocks went up by 1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.90% and a quarterly performance of 4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.68% for Torrid Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.65% for CURV stocks with a simple moving average of -24.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $8 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURV reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CURV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to CURV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

CURV Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -42.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Stephenson Anne, who sale 2,775 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stephenson Anne now owns 291,721 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $20,368 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at -2.34. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.