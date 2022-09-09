Here’s Our Rant About Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s stock price has collected 6.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Privia Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.42, which is $4.47 above the current price. PRVA currently public float of 99.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVA was 1.01M shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.67% and a quarterly performance of 56.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.20% for PRVA stocks with a simple moving average of 54.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $54 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

PRVA Trading at 16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.93. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 63.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Morris Matthew Shawn, who sale 34,615 shares at the price of $39.84 back on Sep 07. After this action, Morris Matthew Shawn now owns 121,739 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $1,379,118 using the latest closing price.

Morris Matthew Shawn, the Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 31,235 shares at $38.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Morris Matthew Shawn is holding 121,739 shares at $1,216,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -7.00 for asset returns.