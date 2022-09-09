Here’s How Your Trade Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Aggressively Right Now

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $373.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/22 that Twitter, Disney, Mattel, Twilio, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.80, which is $73.03 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 171.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 4.06M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.57% and a quarterly performance of -35.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.57% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of -53.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWLO, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.09. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw -73.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sale 3,503 shares at the price of $80.93 back on Aug 18. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 83,070 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $283,498 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Dana, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Twilio Inc., sale 1,494 shares at $87.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Wagner Dana is holding 78,171 shares at $130,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.69 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -33.43. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.