Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) went up by 8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.08. The company’s stock price has collected 15.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DNLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNLI is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.92, which is $37.05 above the current price. DNLI currently public float of 103.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNLI was 666.71K shares.

DNLI’s Market Performance

DNLI stocks went up by 15.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.81% and a quarterly performance of 28.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for DNLI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $39 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNLI, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

DNLI Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.87. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Tessier-Lavigne Marc, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $31.61 back on Aug 23. After this action, Tessier-Lavigne Marc now owns 1,930,356 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $632,282 using the latest closing price.

Ho Carole, the Chief Medical Officer of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,424 shares at $31.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ho Carole is holding 170,663 shares at $77,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-607.78 for the present operating margin

+88.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at -597.15. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.