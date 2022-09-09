Axonics Inc. (AXNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.81. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXNX is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Axonics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.25, which is $9.77 above the current price. AXNX currently public float of 45.07M and currently shorts hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXNX was 612.95K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of 30.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Axonics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.30% for AXNX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $69 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AXNX, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

AXNX Trading at 12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.91. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw 34.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Woock John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $72.95 back on Aug 25. After this action, Woock John now owns 45,976 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $547,113 using the latest closing price.

Dearen Danny L., the of Axonics Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $70.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Dearen Danny L. is holding 8,156 shares at $3,544,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.38 for the present operating margin

+60.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -44.41. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.96.