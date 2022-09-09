Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) went up by 8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $236.80. The company’s stock price has collected 9.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $229.48, which is $4.97 above the current price. ALNY currently public float of 119.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNY was 1.00M shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stocks went up by 9.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.31% and a quarterly performance of 62.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.04% for ALNY stocks with a simple moving average of 40.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $175 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

ALNY Trading at 24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.22. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 33.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from SHARP PHILLIP A, who sale 33,670 shares at the price of $230.49 back on Aug 15. After this action, SHARP PHILLIP A now owns 0 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,760,736 using the latest closing price.

Tanguler Tolga, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,841 shares at $218.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Tanguler Tolga is holding 0 shares at $401,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+83.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -101.01. Equity return is now at value -204.20, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.