Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $298.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Albemarle ‘Really Surprises’ With Earnings, Lifts Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $304.56, which is $3.37 above the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.28M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 8.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.12% and a quarterly performance of 14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 27.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALB, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

ALB Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.38. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from NARWOLD KAREN G, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $268.99 back on Sep 06. After this action, NARWOLD KAREN G now owns 15,944 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $605,228 using the latest closing price.

Crawford Raphael Goszcz, the President, Catalysts of Albemarle Corporation, sale 17,968 shares at $230.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Crawford Raphael Goszcz is holding 7,946 shares at $4,135,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.01 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +3.72. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.