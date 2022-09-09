AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) went up by 14.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.11. The company’s stock price has collected 14.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/29/22 that AeroVironment Stock Slumps as Forecast Misses Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAV) Right Now?

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,835.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVAV is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for AeroVironment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.60, which is -$5.54 below the current price. AVAV currently public float of 24.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAV was 244.73K shares.

AVAV’s Market Performance

AVAV stocks went up by 14.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.67% and a quarterly performance of 9.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.10% for AeroVironment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.22% for AVAV stocks with a simple moving average of 27.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAV reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for AVAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVAV, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

AVAV Trading at 15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.43. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 64.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from Holland Charles R, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $84.20 back on Jul 07. After this action, Holland Charles R now owns 56,998 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $336,884 using the latest closing price.

Holland Charles R, the Director of AeroVironment Inc., sale 2,001 shares at $82.61 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Holland Charles R is holding 60,999 shares at $165,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

+31.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at -0.94. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.