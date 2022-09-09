A Lesson to Learn: First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.20. The company’s stock price has collected 7.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that First Solar Gets Double Upgrade From Goldman. Why the Stock Is Now a Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.63, which is -$16.96 below the current price. FSLR currently public float of 95.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.43M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went up by 7.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.16% and a quarterly performance of 91.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.10% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 66.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $172 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $141, previously predicting the price at $104.50. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FSLR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 43.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.69. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 57.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Gloeckler Markus, who sale 465 shares at the price of $118.74 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gloeckler Markus now owns 1,373 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $55,214 using the latest closing price.

Gloeckler Markus, the Chief Technology Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 478 shares at $115.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Gloeckler Markus is holding 1,373 shares at $55,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

+24.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.