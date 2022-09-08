We Analyzed the Future Direction of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX), Here is What We Found

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.36. The company’s stock price has collected -7.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VBTX) Right Now?

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VBTX is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.17, which is $12.23 above the current price. VBTX currently public float of 52.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBTX was 357.47K shares.

VBTX’s Market Performance

VBTX stocks went down by -7.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.25% and a quarterly performance of -19.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Veritex Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.66% for VBTX stocks with a simple moving average of -21.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBTX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VBTX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VBTX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBTX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for VBTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VBTX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VBTX Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.62. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc. saw -29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Riebe Michael Clayton, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Aug 31. After this action, Riebe Michael Clayton now owns 27,367 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc., valued at $21,315 using the latest closing price.

Earley Terry, the Chief Financial Officer of Veritex Holdings Inc., purchase 1,180 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Earley Terry is holding 7,980 shares at $35,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at +37.98. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.