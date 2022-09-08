We Analyzed the Future Direction of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), Here is What We Found

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.48. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TERN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $0.7 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TERN was 337.56K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.95% and a quarterly performance of 96.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.49% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for TERN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TERN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for TERN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TERN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

TERN Trading at 28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares surge +85.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -46.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Vivo Opportunity, LLC, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Aug 16. After this action, Vivo Opportunity, LLC now owns 2,981,592 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,630,000 using the latest closing price.

Lu Hongbo, the Director of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 1,500,000 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Lu Hongbo is holding 2,981,592 shares at $3,630,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4986.00 for the present operating margin

+48.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5015.80. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.48.