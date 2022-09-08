We Analyzed the Future Direction of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX), Here is What We Found

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) went down by -5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.21. The company’s stock price has collected -32.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :STBX) Right Now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

STBX currently public float of 29.00M. Today, the average trading volume of STBX was 8.92M shares.

STBX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -49.16% for STBX stocks with a simple moving average of -49.16% for the last 200 days.

STBX Trading at -49.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.64% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX fell by -32.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw -77.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.