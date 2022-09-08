We Analyzed the Future Direction of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), Here is What We Found

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went down by -3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 31.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Guardforce AI Co. Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.43, which is $1.65 above the current price. GFAI currently public float of 26.02M and currently shorts hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 3.58M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stocks went up by 31.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.33% and a quarterly performance of -32.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.82% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -53.95% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.74%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +31.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3072. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -67.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.