Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.33. The company’s stock price has collected -4.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that Insurance Brokers Sell Assets to Win Approval for $35 Billion Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TW is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.82, which is $17.96 above the current price. TW currently public float of 107.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TW was 680.77K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stocks went down by -4.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.59% and a quarterly performance of -4.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.73% for TW stocks with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $91 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TW Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.13. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw -34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sale 3,503 shares at the price of $66.89 back on Sep 06. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 1,125 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $234,316 using the latest closing price.

Olesky Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 17,119 shares at $74.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Olesky Lee is holding 230,164 shares at $1,276,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.97 for the present operating margin

+84.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +21.07. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.